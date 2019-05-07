Clean chit to CJI in sexual harassment case: Activists protest outside Supreme Court, detained

Activists protesting against the clean chit given to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in a sexual harassment case were detained on Tuesday after they assembled outside the Supreme Court. Protesters have tweeted that they are being moved to Mandi Marg police station.

Advertising

On Monday, the in-house panel gave the CJI a clean chit in an ex parte report which will not be made public, inviting criticism from several quarters over its procedure in dealing with the matter.

The committee, comprising Justices S A Bobde, Indira Banerjee and Indu Malhotra, wrapped up the inquiry in sittings over four days — three days were devoted to the questioning and recording the statement of the woman complainant who withdrew from the proceedings on the third day, April 30, saying she was being denied access to a lawyer and was “not likely to get justice from this committee”, and the fourth day had the CJI appearing before the panel.

In first remarks, the complainant, in a statement, said “my worst fears have come true” and “am highly disappointed and dejected to learn that the In-House Committee ‘has found no substance’ in my complaint and feel that gross injustice has been done to me as a woman citizen of India. I am now extremely scared and terrified because the In-House Committee, despite having all material placed before them, appears to have given me no justice or protection and said nothing about the absolutely malafide dismissals and suspensions, indignities and humiliations suffered by me and my family. I and my family members remain vulnerable to the ongoing reprisals and attack”.