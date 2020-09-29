CLAT student says may have Covid, moves SC, sits for test separately

The Bench said the centre superintendent, on production of the order, should provide a separate room for the student. (Express Photo/File)

HOURS BEFORE the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) began on Monday afternoon, the Supreme Court allowed a student in Gwalior, who said he was “in isolation” as he was “suspected of being Covid-positive”, to sit for the test in a “separate isolation room” at his exam centre.

“In the facts of the present case, we are of the view that the applicant should be permitted to take his CLAT examination on 28.09.2020 in a separate isolation room to be provided by his centre superintendent,” said a Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah.

The Bench, which gave the order in the morning, told the student to “ensure that a downloaded copy of this order should be presented before his centre superintendent as early as possible by any other non-symptomatic person”.

The entrance test began at 2 pm.

The Bench said the centre superintendent, on production of the order, should provide a separate room for the student. It also asked the student to enter the exam centre “after other candidates take entry and… first leave the examination centre.” “Centre superintendent may also request the chief medical officer of the district or superintendent, government hospital, to provide a medical staff to render necessary assistance,” it said.

The student had said that while he is “in isolation” as he was “suspected of being Covid-positive”, he “is otherwise fine and is fully ready and prepared to give the… test”.

He had said that while the CLAT admit card said that Covid-19 symptomatic candidates would be allocated an isolated room, the Consortium of National Law Universities, which conducts the exam, had issued instructions that “candidates who have been tested positive and are under medical surveillance or in isolation will not be permitted to take the…examination”.

Referring to its order last week, the Bench said while directing that the CLAT be held on September 28, it had said that all precautions and care for health of the students should be taken, after following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Human Resource Development.

