CLAT: Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre, Bar Council of India

THE DELHI High Court on Tuesday sought to know from the Centre and the Bar Council of India (BCI) their stand on a plea by the ABVP and two law students challenging the “inconsistently and negligently” conducted Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) held recently.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Human Resource and Development, BCI, CLAT working committee and implementation committee and the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS).

The authorities concerned will have to file their response by May 30. The CLAT results are expected to be declared on May 31.

The exam is conducted for the purpose of admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law offered at premier national law schools of the country.

The plea by the ABVP and students Vibhav Chandra and Mangesh Mani — who had appeared for the exam — sought quashing of CLAT-2018. The plea sought the court’s intervention against the “inconsistent, negligent, sub-standard and inefficient” conduct of CLAT, which was organised by its working committee, implementation committee and the NUALS on May 13.

It also sought direction to appoint an independent body for conducting the examination afresh.

