Class X student tries to commit suicide in Kolkata school

Days after a student of a premier school was found dead with her wrist slit on campus, another Class 10 student of Ballygunge Shiksha Sadan allegedly attempted to commit suicide inside the school washroom on Tuesday. However, quick intervention of an attendant saved her life.

According to the school authorities, the girl entered the washroom and locked the door, which was immediately noticed by the attendant. They then started knocking on the door and convinced her to come out. After a while, she gave in to their requests. It was found that she had tried to slit her wrist. However, the injuries were minor and the school itself treated them by provided first-aid.

“She suffers from violent streaks, during which she tries to harm herself. On Tuesday, the same thing happened. She was undergoing treatment for this problem, but we were unaware of it… Her condition is absolutely fine now,” said Sunita Sen, principal of Ballygunge Shiksha Sadan.