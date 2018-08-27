Class 9 student gang-raped in Greater Noida, two held

The incident took place this morning and two of the accused have been arrested, police said. The incident took place this morning and two of the accused have been arrested, police said.

A Class 9 student was allegedly abducted and raped by three men in a car in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Monday, police said.

The incident took place this morning and two of the accused have been arrested, they said.

“The girl was on her way to relieve herself outside the village when the three accused kidnapped her and raped her in the car,” a police officer said. “They later dumped the girl near the village and fled,” he added.

According to the officer, an FIR was lodged based on the complaint of the girl’s family.

Three persons from a neighbouring village were named in the FIR. Two of them have been arrested, while the third accused is absconding, police said.

The accused have been charged under sections 367 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

Police teams are working to nab the third accused.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App