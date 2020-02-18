Class 12 students injured in explosion in Shimla school lab

Sources said the laboratory has been sealed and the incident is being investigated. (Representational image) Sources said the laboratory has been sealed and the incident is being investigated. (Representational image)

Four students sustained injuries in an explosion inside the chemistry laboratory of a government school here Monday, a district official said.

The incident took place at the Maheshwari Devi Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Matiana of Theog during the class 12 Chemistry board practical examination, he said.

Prima facie, it is suspected that the explosion occurred as the students wrongly combined magnesium nitrate and ferrous sulphate, the school principal informed in writing to the Theog sub divisional magistrate.

The injured students were taken to primary health centre (PHC) Matiana where they were provided first aid. Four of the students—Ajit, Mukul Panchta, Bunty Sharma and Nikita Verma— were referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) Shimla, the official said.

He said Ajit sustained injuries in his eyes and face, whereas Mukul also got injuries on his left eye and face. Ajit has further been referred to PGI Chandigarh, the official added.

