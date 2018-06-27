Class 12 student allegedly gangraped by five youths for three days in Himachal Pradesh

The police has arrested three accused from Bhatinda in Punjab, while two others are on the run. (Representational use) The police has arrested three accused from Bhatinda in Punjab, while two others are on the run. (Representational use)

A Class 12 student was allegedly gangraped by five youths for over three days in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali, PTI reported on Wednesday. Police said they had received a complaint about two Class 12 girls going missing on June 17.

The girls were found on June 20. they added. Initially, the girls did not allege any sexual assault but during questioning, one of them claimed she was gangraped by three youths from Punjab, and two locals thereafter, Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Shalini Agnihotri told PTI.

The incident took place between June 17 and June 20, she said. The police has arrested three accused from Bhatinda in Punjab, while two others are on the run.

Agnihotri said, “As per law, it is rape even if consensual physical relations were made as the girl is a minor.” An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The three arrested youths have been remanded to police custody by a local court, the SP added.

