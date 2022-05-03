Clashes between two communities in Jodhpur, internet services suspended

A clash between members of two communities over hoisting a flag on a freedom fighter’s statue in Jodhpur’s Jalori Gate area late on Monday night escalated into stone pelting, and led to a few policemen getting injured and internet services being suspended in the district.

According to the police, the incident took place at 11.10 pm on Monday. The clashes started over some flags that were put up on the occasion of Parashuram Jayanti, which is on the same day as Eid.

“There were flags of Lord Parashuram near the area where namaaz is offered. There was a dispute about removing the flags as the local Muslim community puts up a flag on the occasion of Eid,” said Additional Director General (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria.

With the area being adjacent to the Eidgah and the possibility of a large number of people offering namaaz in the area on Eid, the police commissioner intervened and did not let the crowd come near the place. “But while dispersing, tension escalated and there was stone pelting. At present, the situation is under control and internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur,” Ghumaria added.

जोधपुर, मारवाड़ की प्रेम एवं भाईचारे की परंपरा का सम्मान करते हुए मैं सभी पक्षों से मार्मिक अपील करता हूं कि शांति बनाए रखें एवं कानून-व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 3, 2022

“The tension resulting from a clash between two groups in Jodhpur’s Jalori gate is unfortunate. I have instructed the administration to maintain peace and order at any cost. Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood in Jodhpur, Marwar, I appeal to all sides to help in maintaining peace and law and order,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Jodhpur is the chief minister’s home district.