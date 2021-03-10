Clashes over Ikhar seat: Leaders of BJP and Congress file cross complaints

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on Tuesday filed cross complaints against each other at Amod police station in Bharuch district following clashes reportedly over the outcome on the Ikhar seat of Bharuch district panchayat.

BJP candidate Dhanlaxmi Vasava won the seat, defeating Congress candidate Jyotsnaben Vasava in the recently concluded local body elections.

On Sunday, there was an verbal duel between Jayanti Vasava, the BJP SC/ST cell president of Amod Taluka unit, and Jyotsnaben and her husband Ramesh at Ikhar village.

According to police, Amod taluka unit president of Congress, Usman Musa Bindi, who was “passing by”, saw the couple quarrelling with Jayanti and tried to intervene when Jayantibhai and his men allegedly attacked Mindi with wooden sticks.

Two FIRs were filed at Amod police station on Monday. One was based on Jayanti’s complaint, booking Mindi and his son Mubarak, Zakir Mirza, Irfan Sopariwala, Irfan Mirza and Makbul Usman of Ikhar village under sections of rioting and the Atrocities Act. Another FIR was lodged based on Mindi’s complaint against Jayanti, Ikram Pathan, Suhel Pathan, Akshay Vasava, Tinu Vasava, and Inayat Pathan — all residents of Ikhar village under sections of rioting.

The Atrocity complaint is been probed by Deputy Commissioner of police SC/ST cell of Bharuch police, MP Bhojani, while Mindi’s complaint of rioting is being probed by Amod police sub-inspector KH Suthar.

Bharuch district BJP president Marutisinh Atodariya and Bharuch BJP MP Mansukh Vasava reached Ikhar village on Monday afternoon advised Jayantibhai to “not take law in their hands”.

Bhojani said, “We will call both the parties to seek details. We have not made any arrest as the case is under investigation. Jayanti Vasava had mentioned six names as accused.”