Clashes in Jharkhand over idol immersion route, 1 killed

The deceased was a friend of the tractor driver that was carrying idols for immersion to a nearby ghat on Dashami, Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Kumar Agrahari said Saturday. (Image for representational prurpose) The deceased was a friend of the tractor driver that was carrying idols for immersion to a nearby ghat on Dashami, Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Kumar Agrahari said Saturday. (Image for representational prurpose)

Prohibitory order under Section 144 Crpc were imposed in Chando village and its vicinity in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, where one person was killed and five others were injured following clashes between two communities, a senior police officer said.

The deceased was a friend of the tractor driver that was carrying idols for immersion to a nearby ghat on Dashami, Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Kumar Agrahari said Saturday.

“Arguments broke out when a group of people objected to the route being taken by a religious procession for idol immersion. The situation turned volatile when the tractor, loaded with idols, rammed into a wall and overturned as the driver tried to move ahead, despite the protests,” he said.

The driver’s friend, who was seated by his side, succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning at Medininagar Sadar Hospital, where five others, including three policemen, are currently undergoing treatment, Agrahari added.

Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahatha, who is currently camping at the village along with Agrahari, said the two warring groups have ransacked half-a-dozen vehicles and set three shops on fire in the area.

Police had to fire six rounds in the air to disperse the members of the two groups, he said.

“Six people have been detained in connection with the incident and adequate security forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order,” he said.

The district administration officials have also urged the senior citizens of both the communities to help them restore normalcy in the area, Mahatha stated.

The SP warned people against spreading canards over the incident.

“The situation is well under control now and the police have decided to take strong action against miscreants who try to foment trouble in the region,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App