Clashes in Gujarat town over Dalit man adding ‘Sinh’ to name

The police said a counter complaint was lodged by a member of the Rajput community The police said a counter complaint was lodged by a member of the Rajput community

Angered by a Dalit man’s decision to add the suffix ‘Sinh’ to his name, a group of Rajputs clashed with Dalits in Dholka town here last evening, the police said. Two FIRs had been lodged, with both sides blaming the other for the violence, the police added.

Maulik Jadhav had recently announced on Facebook that he had added ‘Sinh’ to his name and he would now be known as Mauliksinh Jadav. Jadav alleged in his complaint to the police that a Rajput man, whom he identified as Sahdevsinh Vaghela, along with five others, thrashed him and ransacked his house yesterday for adding ‘Sinh’ to his name, police inspector L B Tavdi said.

Jadav told reporters he took this decision to protest an attack on a Dalit man in Banaskantha district after he too had added the suffix ‘Sinh’ to his name. “This angered the Rajput members, who had been threatening me for some time on the issue,” Jadav added.

The police said a counter complaint was lodged by a member of the Rajput community. Dhirajba Mahipatsinh Vaghela alleged a mob of Dalits ransacked his house and looted valuables last night, Tavdi said.

Sahdevsinh Vaghela and others have been booked under various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No arrests have been made in the two cases yet. ‘Sinh’ is a suffix usually used by men of the Rajput community.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App