Bengal: Clash over ‘molestation’ in Raiganj, 3 policemen injured

Three policemen were injured as two groups of youths clashed after an alleged incident of molestation during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bokultolla area of Raiganj town in Uttar Dinajpur Tuesday night.

According to police sources, a woman was allegedly molested by a youth while she was watching the idol immersion procession around 11 pm. After the woman protested, the accused left and returned later with his friends and started a confrontation with the woman. People from the neighbourhood where the woman lives also gathered and a clash ensued between the two groups, police sources said.

When policemen reached the spot, they were attacked by the clashing, leaving three of them injured. Residents also tried to ransack the police station. Later, Rapid Action Force was deployed in the area and the situation was brought under control, said police.

“The incident took place late at night and our investigation is on,” Superintendent of Police (Uttar Dinajpur) Sumit Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress Chattra Parishad, the students’ wing of the Trinamool Congress, demanded exemplary punishment to the culprits.

“We demand the police to take immediate action and arrest the culprits, or we will organise a bigger movement,” said Anup Kar, district unit president of Trinamool Congress Chattra Parishad, said.