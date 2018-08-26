Clash over Kanwar Yatra: Curfew continues in Rajasthan town, 20 held

People participate in the annual Kanwar Yatra. (File) People participate in the annual Kanwar Yatra. (File)

Curfew remained imposed in Malpura in Rajasthan’s Tonk district for the second day even as the police said that no fresh case of violence took place on Saturday. The area has been tense since members of two communities clashed with each other while Kanwar yatris were taking out a procession on Thursday.

It was followed by Hindu groups taking out a rally on Friday despite Section 144 being imposed in the area and during the ensuing police action, miscreants had torched shops and pelted stones on the police.

“The situation remained peaceful here today and there was no fresh case of violence since yesterday afternoon. Indefinite curfew has been imposed in Malpura and internet services remain suspended,” said Tonk district collector Ram Chandra Dhenwal on Saturday.

Dhenwal said that efforts were being made by the district administration to hold peace talks with members of both the communities.

“Around 20 people have been arrested so far for the violence in Malpura. Six people were taken into preventive custody while others were booked for offences such as rioting, attack on public servant and damaging public property,” said special director general of police, law and order, NRK Reddy.

Kanwar yatris, who were taking out a procession through an area having a large population of the minority community, had an altercation with local residents on Thursday which resulted in stone-pelting, leaving 14 people injured.

