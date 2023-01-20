Clash over Bike Parking: 5 held for Aligarh clash, police say search on for other named in FIRs

Aligarh police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the Monday night clash between two communities in the Sarai Sultani area of the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani has also shifted the in-charge of the local police station, Devendra Kumar Singh, and Deputy SP Ashok Kumar.

At least two persons were injured in the clash that broke out following a brawl over parking a motorbike outside a meat shop in the area.

“Two FIRs naming 19 people were lodged at Sasni Gate police station following the Monday night violence… We have launched a massive exercise to arrest all those involved in disturbing peace in the area. An elaborate police bandobast has been made in the affected locality where shops have opened. The meat shops in the area, however, will remain closed till further orders,” said the SSP.

The SSP said that he has issued directives to all police stations in the area to prepare a list of people involved in recent or past incidents of violence. “These people will be served notice by the local court and warned from being involved in violence,” said the SSP.

Meanwhile, the Sarai Sultani locality has turned into a fortress with policemen deployed at 26 spots. In total, four Deputy SPs, five Inspectors, over 25 sub-inspectors and members of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the area, sources said.

Local BJP leaders demanded that meat shops in the area be shifted to other places. “At these places fighting takes place on trivial issues,” BJP’s Aligarh unit chief Vivek Saraswat had said.