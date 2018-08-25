Clash involving Kanwarias leads to fresh violence, curfew imposed in Rajasthan town

According to police, curfew had to be imposed following fresh violence on Friday when Hindu groups wanted to take out a procession in the town According to police, curfew had to be imposed following fresh violence on Friday when Hindu groups wanted to take out a procession in the town

A day after two communities clashed in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, curfew was imposed Friday in Malpura, where the violence had taken place. According to police, curfew had to be imposed following fresh violence on Friday when Hindu groups wanted to take out a procession in the town. “Section 144 was imposed since yesterday and we were organising a peace committee meeting today, trying to sort out the issues. Some local politicians and other people from the Hindu community insisted on taking out a procession,” said special director general of police, law and order, N R K Reddy, on Friday. He added that police objected to this as Section 144 was imposed in the area and internet services suspended.

“They didn’t listen and tried to go into some particular areas but the police stopped them, following which they started pelting stones and we had to disperse them. While running away, the miscreants torched 3-4 shops.” “The situation is now under control. We have deployed around 5 companies of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary in Malpura and one company at Tonk. We have also posted more than 20 officers. Around 10 people have been rounded up in the evening and arrests will be made soon,” he said.

Malpura has been tense since Thursday when Kanwar Yatris taking out a procession through an area with a large population of the minority community had an altercation with local residents.

Police officers had then said that some miscreants resorted to violence and stone-pelting and 14 people sustained minor injuries.

