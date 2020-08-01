scorecardresearch
Clash in Rae Bareli village, 5 held for molesting pradhan’s niece

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: August 1, 2020 4:35:35 am
molestation, uP MOLESTATION, arrested for molestation, rae bareli village, indian express Police arrested five Muslim youths – all in their 20s.  (Representative Image)

Clashes erupted between two communities in a Rae Bareli village on Thursday over an alleged molestation incident, leading to five being arrested.

Police arrested five Muslim youths – all in their 20s – on a complaint lodged by the village pradhan, a Hindu, who alleged that his niece was molested during a scuffle between the two neighbours. The family of the arrested accused also filed a cross-FIR against the pradhan and his family members accusing them of assault. Police, however, expunged it later. IG (Lucknow Range) Laxmi Singh said it was expunged as the charges were found to be false during a probe.

While the local Station officer has been suspended, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed police to take strict action against the accused and consider invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against them.

