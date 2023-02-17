Clash in Palamu: 13 arrested; internet services to remain suspended

Thirteen people have been arrested in Jharkhand’s Palamu district in connection with Wednesday’s incident of stone-pelting between members of two communities over installation of a temporary arch for the upcoming Shivratri festival in Panki area, police said on Thursday. Two FIRs registered in connection with the incident names 147 people.

Police said a few houses were partially burnt. Internet services have been suspended in the district. A source in the government said internet services and social media platforms — Whatsapp, Twitter, Instagram, etc, — will remain suspended in Palamu district until February 19 to prevent rumours being spread, which could lead to disturbance of the law and order situation.

No untoward incident was reported from any part of Panki during the day, Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyulu Dodde said. He said around 1000 district police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in to maintain law and order, PTI reported.

Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said: “We are identifying the troublemakers from both communities who engaged in stone-pelting. We have so far arrested 13 people and more than 1,000 unknown people have been made accused. We have deployed forces in all sensitive places.”

FIRs had been registered under IPC sections related to rioting, attempt to murder, among others.