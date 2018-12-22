Clash between Congress and BJP workers in Goa: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi

A day after activists of the BJP and the Congress clashed in Panaji, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the attack on “non-violent” workers of the opposition party. In a post on his official Facebook page, Gandhi stated that “democracy frustrates the BJP”.

The incident had occurred outside the Goa Congress headquarters here on Friday evening during a protest march organised by the Congress on the Rafale issue.

The Congress has been alleging “cronyism” and “irregularities” in the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets by Modi government from France.

Both the parties have filed police complaints against each other. “(PM) Narendra Modi would be best advised to read about the fate of those rulers who chose to attack non-violent Congress workers in this country,” the Congress chief stated.

He said, “Democracy frustrates the BJP. This designed, deliberated and organised attack on Congress workers in Goa is an exemplification of that feeling. The attempt is to instill fear.”

“The cowards who came to attack us in Goa, and their bosses sitting here in Delhi, should know, fear is alien to the workers of the Congress party,” he wrote.

The Congress chief has hailed “Gandhigiri” (restraint) observed by the workers of the Mahila Congress workers during the incident.

“I am very proud of the spirit of Gandhigiri displayed by Mahila Congress workers led by our Pradesh Mahila Congress chief Pratima Coutinho,” he wrote.

Coutinho had sustained injuries in the melee. “It’s in times like these that we define who we are,” Gandhi said.