Clash at Kannur station: Kerala health minister hospitalised following scuffle with protesting students

Kerala Health Minister Veena George was injured after activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress, protested against her in Kannur Wednesday. The Congress and its feeder outfits have been protesting against the health minister over recent incidents of alleged medical negligence in government hospitals in the state.
The incident took place at Kannur railway station when the minister reached there to board a Thiruvananthapuram-bound train in the afternoon. Earlier in the day, activists of Opposition parties had shown black flags to the minister at several places in Kannur, where she had official events.
Visuals of the alleged incident released by various TV channels showed KSU activists raising slogans against the minister when she arrived at the railway station with police protection. There was a scuffle between police and the protesters at the station even as the minister was seen trying to break the police cordon to approach the agitators. She was later admitted to the district hospital in Kannur, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited her.
Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener T P Ramakrishnan said the attack on the minister under the guise of protest was an insult to democracy.
“The Opposition is nervous after all their tactics have fallen flat. Opposition attack on the minister stems from the realisation that they (Opposition) cannot stage a comeback in the Assembly elections,” Ramakrishnan said in a statement.
Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said KSU workers had not gone near the minister.
“No visuals in this regard have come out so far. Our probe showed no KSU worker attacked the minister. There were around 30 cops and three or four KSU workers. But so far, no visuals have come up showing the KSU workers attacking the minister,” he said.
