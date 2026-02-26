Clash at Kannur station: Kerala health minister hospitalised following scuffle with protesting students

Kerala Health Minister Veena George was injured after activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress, protested against her in Kannur Wednesday. The Congress and its feeder outfits have been protesting against the health minister over recent incidents of alleged medical negligence in government hospitals in the state.

The incident took place at Kannur railway station when the minister reached there to board a Thiruvananthapuram-bound train in the afternoon. Earlier in the day, activists of Opposition parties had shown black flags to the minister at several places in Kannur, where she had official events.

Visuals of the alleged incident released by various TV channels showed KSU activists raising slogans against the minister when she arrived at the railway station with police protection. There was a scuffle between police and the protesters at the station even as the minister was seen trying to break the police cordon to approach the agitators. She was later admitted to the district hospital in Kannur, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited her.