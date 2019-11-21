Claiming damages remedy to fight malicious propaganda: Supreme Court

A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, which is examining whether there can be limits on the right to free speech of Constitutional functionaries, observed on Wednesday that claiming damages under the law of torts is the “remedy” to fight motivated and malicious propaganda and attempts to tarnish reputations.

“The legal community is also at fault. We never developed the law of torts….to claim damages…That’s the remedy,” observed Justice S Ravindra Bhat, who was part of the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

The comments came as Senior Advocate Harish Salve, who is assisting the court as Amicus Curiae, highlighted the nuisance of false reports targeting people holding high offices, only to be withdrawn or proved wrong subsequently.

“Just because you are in an important office doesn’t mean that you are open to any nonsense,” Salve told the bench, also comprising Justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran and M R Shah, and adding, “The government has a duty to do something about this.”

“Reputations are tarnished with complete impunity,” he said. Democracy, said Salve, was based on the people’s faith in the system. He added that the power of courts comes from the faith of the public in the institution and that cannot be allowed to be undermined. He said people don’t take to streets because they believe there is a state machinery which will protect them. “If that faith is undermined, you are destroying the edifice of democracy…If people loose faith, democarcy will collapse,” he said.

Salve opined that “if a public functionary undermines it through statements, surely that is actionable”.

Pointing out that judges exercise restraint while carrying out their responsibilities, he said constitutional functionaries are also under an oath. “If there is a duty on the government, there is a duty on every member of the government,” he said.

Justice Mishra asked if the collective responsibility rule can be invoked in such cases.

“That is why they have to be careful about what they say…They cannot say I’m not Home Minister…They cannot escape liability by saying they are not in charge of the department,” Salve said.

The question of whether there can be limits to free speech by ministers and those holding high offices had arisen in the context of controversial comments by former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan following the 2016 Bulandshahr gangrape case.