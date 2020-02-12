CK Patel elected president of Vishva Gujarati Samaj

CK Patel is a Patidar and NRI hotelier from Gujarat. (Express photo) CK Patel is a Patidar and NRI hotelier from Gujarat. (Express photo)

Noted NRI hotelier from Gujarat, CK Patel (65) has been elected unopposed as the president of noted Gujarati diaspora group, Vishva Gujarati Samaj. Patel was elected on February 8 after the term of Krishnakant Vakharia, his predecessor, came to an end.

A noted Patidar from Gujarat, Patel has been involved with a number of Patidar social and religious organisations in Gujarat. He is also known as a hotelier with whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi had traveled to the United States for the first time, back in 1993.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Patel said, “Yes, the term of Krishnakant Vakharia was expiring on February 8. So, the elections were due and I was elected the president unopposed.”

Patel is the former president of US-based National Federation of Indian-American Associations. He is also associated with top Patidar organisations like Umiya Dham of Unjha, Khodaldham of Kagvad near Rajkot, Umiya Dham of Sidsar in Jamnagar district, Sardardham & Vishv Umiya Foundation of Ahmedabad, etc.

Patel is also known as a Patidar community leader who played a significant role in mediating peace talks between the Gujarat government and agitating Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), during the Patidar reservation stir in the state in 2015.

Politically, Patel is associated with BJP and was one of the contenders for the party ticket on Ahmedabad (East) Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Parliament elections.

However, the party had given the ticket to the then sitting MLA Hasmukh Patel from the constituency.

