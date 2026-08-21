‘Goons summoned by BJP’: CJP as villagers block school visit in Jaipur

A CJP team was confronted by residents in Jaipur’s Rampura Kanwarpura village during a visit to a government school. (PTI video grab)

Tensions prevailed in Rampura Kanwarpura village of Jaipur’s Bagru Assembly constituency Friday morning as residents opposed a visit by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team to the local government primary school.

Residents stopped CJP activists from entering the village and allegedly clashed with them, chanting slogans against the party. Roadblocks met the CJP activists even before they entered the village.

Co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka said they were not villagers but “goons summoned by the BJP”.

“Their leader, Kamal Pradhan, engages in the work of encroaching on the land of poor people there. Children are being taught in a cowshed among buffaloes, and when attempts are made to stop this, the BJP is sending its goons. What a shameful situation,” he said in a post on X.