‘Goons summoned by BJP’: CJP as villagers block school visit in Jaipur

Residents opposed the Cockroach Janta Party team’s visit to a government primary school in Jaipur’s Rampura Kanwarpura village.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
4 min readUpdated: Aug 21, 2026 11:34 AM IST
A CJP team was confronted by residents in Jaipur’s Rampura Kanwarpura village during a visit to a government school. (PTI video grab)A CJP team was confronted by residents in Jaipur’s Rampura Kanwarpura village during a visit to a government school. (PTI video grab)
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Tensions prevailed in Rampura Kanwarpura village of Jaipur’s Bagru Assembly constituency Friday morning as residents opposed a visit by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team to the local government primary school.

Residents stopped CJP activists from entering the village and allegedly clashed with them, chanting slogans against the party. Roadblocks met the CJP activists even before they entered the village.

Co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka said they were not villagers but “goons summoned by the BJP”.

“Their leader, Kamal Pradhan, engages in the work of encroaching on the land of poor people there. Children are being taught in a cowshed among buffaloes, and when attempts are made to stop this, the BJP is sending its goons. What a shameful situation,” he said in a post on X.

The incident comes at a time when education protests that have swept parts of India in recent weeks are moving beyond exam papers and recruitment to the more basic question of the conditions in which students study. The CJP, which spearheaded the NEET protest in Delhi, has turned its campaign towards basic infrastructure and accountability. In Rajasthan, schoolchildren and parents have protested shortages of classrooms, toilets, drinking water and other basic facilities.

Villagers speaking to the media said they would take responsibility for repairing the local school themselves, claiming that the government had already sanctioned Rs 12.5 lakh for the work. They said they would not allow “outsiders” to enter the village.

Also Read | Cockroach Janta Party denied permission for Jaipur protest, they ask: ‘What scared Rajasthan Police?’

Ranka told The Indian Express that the government was trying to prevent the party from highlighting shortcomings in government schools.

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“The Education Minister is using dictatorship to hide the poor condition of schools in Rajasthan,” he said. “They were not normal villagers but politically affiliated people who were trying to create problems for us. I am on my way to Bagru.”

The CJP team had planned to visit two government schools in Jaipur on Friday to assess the education system, infrastructure and facilities available to students. The team also intended to interact with teachers and students and understand the situation on the ground.

On the incident, Inspector Dharam Singh of Shivdaspura police station, said that no one was beaten up but there was a tassel between the villagers and the CJP workers. “Our civil defence people is already in the area to control the situation. We have not yet received any complaints regarding anyone. We are keeping an eye on the situation of the village,” he said.

The visit has also become part of a wider political dispute following a recent inspection by the CJP, after which the Education Department issued directions restricting the entry of the public and media into government schools without permission. The order has drawn criticism from the CJP.

The CJP team is scheduled to visit Bhatta Wala Government School on Vatika Road around 11.30 am. The team plans to examine the school’s academic functioning, student facilities, infrastructure and other arrangements and speak to teachers and students.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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