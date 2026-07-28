After Jantar Mantar protest ends, CJP says no protester will be left alone

Hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) faced criticism for allegedly abandoning its supporters and detainees after calling off the Jantar Mantar protest, the party said it continues to stand by those arrested and those facing police action.
In a video shared on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the party held a meeting with the Centre’s representatives that lasted two to three hours.
“Hours after our press conference, Government’s representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future, and release of all detainees and arrestees,” Das said.
#Important: 1 AM update.
Hours after our press conference, Government’s representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future, and release of all detainees and… pic.twitter.com/G7WcHHcfAs
— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 27, 2026
He further said that the Centre had reiterated its promise to issue guarantee notifications from the Union government and other BJP/NDA-ruled states by the next day.
“They’ve reiterated their promise of releasing guarantee-notifications by Union government and other BJP/NDA states by tomorrow. Hopefully, the agreed upon language shall be used,” he said.
“No protester will be left alone. We are all in this together!” Das added.
Soon after, Mohammad Junaid, who came into the spotlight during the CJP protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for helping distribute food to protesters, also dismissed the claims. He said such statements, claiming that the CJP leadership had abandoned him, were only “rumours”
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In a video posted on Instagram, Junaid said, “Some rumors are spreading that the CJP’s top leadership is not with me. Do not pay attention to such rumors. The top leadership is with me,” adding that the rumours were false.
A Ghaziabad resident, Mohammad Junaid volunteered at the CJP-led protest against alleged paper leaks at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where he provided free food and drinking water to protesters.
Junaid had alleged that police detained his family members in Ghaziabad and harassed his relatives in Meerut because of his role in the agitation, PTI reported.
Speaking to mediapersons at Jantar Mantar, he claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Police took away his family members and seized their bank passbooks and PAN cards during a raid at his house.
However, the Meerut Police denied carrying out any action against Junaid’s family.
All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora, in her victory speech after former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, broadened the agitation against examination irregularities to other ongoing struggles, demanding an end to “state repression”.
She sought the immediate release of students allegedly detained in Delhi and Bihar during the anti-NEET paper leak protest, claiming that police have been profiling students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.
Bora also claimed that the family of Mohammad Junaid, a volunteer at the protest, was being harassed in Uttar Pradesh because of his role in the Jantar Mantar protest.
The AISA leader said the movement would continue to support such struggles legally and politically.