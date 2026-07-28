After Jantar Mantar protest ends, CJP says no protester will be left alone

Hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) faced criticism for allegedly abandoning its supporters and detainees after calling off the Jantar Mantar protest, the party said it continues to stand by those arrested and those facing police action.

In a video shared on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the party held a meeting with the Centre’s representatives that lasted two to three hours.

“Hours after our press conference, Government’s representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future, and release of all detainees and arrestees,” Das said.