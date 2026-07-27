CJP warns of protest again, says students arrested, being harassed

The Cockroach Janta Party on Monday warned of agitation again over a “complete breach” in the understanding with the government alleging police action against student protesters. CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said “hundreds of students” had been arrested in Bihar and West Bengal, and hundreds more were being harassed in Delhi, despite assurances that the authorities would not pursue legal action against them.

In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka wrote, “Dear @JPNadda @DrJitendraSinghji, We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics.