CJP’s Saurav Das flags Puducherry police’s visit to family home; cops call it Independence Day drill

The area includes Beach Road and several roads used by VIPs during official events

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
3 min readChennaiUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 10:33 PM IST
saurav das, cjp spokesperson, cjp protestSaurav Das, co-convenor of the CJP, said police officers had visited his family’s home in the city’s White Town area (Screenshot from PTI video)
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A visit by Puducherry police personnel to the family home of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) member Saurav Das on Wednesday prompted allegations of political intimidation, with the police saying the questioning was part of a routine security exercise ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Saurav Das, co-convenor of the CJP, said police officers had visited his family’s home in the city’s White Town area and questioned its occupants – an action he alleged was intended to intimidate him because of his political activities.

It is not immediately clear which of his family members were questioned.

“Two hours ago, the Pondicherry Police showed up at my family’s home and subjected them to all kinds of questioning,” Das wrote in a social-media post, asking who had ordered the visit and its purpose. “Why is the BJP government in Pondicherry intimidating my family?” he wrote, alleging that the action was undertaken at the behest of the Union government.

Das said the visit would not deter him. “If the intention is to intimidate me into silence, it will not work,” he wrote. “It only strengthens our resolve to build a better system, one where the police uphold the law instead of acting like goondas!”

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But top police officers said it was a routine visit to all homes and establishments in the area. They said the Lieutenant Governor’s residence is also nearby, and Police have a rehearsal for the Independence Day parade scheduled for Thursday.

Talking to The Indian Express, senior officer in-charge of crime and intelligence, Nithya Radhakrishnan, IPS, rejected the allegation that Das’s family had been singled out, saying police were conducting routine Independence Day security checks across White Town, where the ceremonial parade is held.

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The area includes Beach Road and several roads used by VIPs during official events. “As part of the security exercise, officers were checking residences and establishments along the relevant roads, including asking about people staying at the premises, guests and foreign nationals,” Radhakrishnan said. “Only authorised establishments are permitted to accommodate foreign nationals, making such verification part of the exercise,” she added.

Didn’t even enter house: Police

Officers in the know of the development said Das’s parents live in the area and his mother interpreted the questioning as being directed specifically at the family because of her son’s involvement in protests in Delhi. Police, however, maintained that the questions were the same kind being put to residents and establishments elsewhere in the security zone. “He took offence,” an officer said, referring to Das’s response to the visit, while maintaining that there was no targeted inquiry against him or his family. He said they didn’t even enter the house but were doing routine verification.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

 

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