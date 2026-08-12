CJP’s Saurav Das flags Puducherry police’s visit to family home; cops call it Independence Day drill

Saurav Das, co-convenor of the CJP, said police officers had visited his family’s home in the city’s White Town area (Screenshot from PTI video)

A visit by Puducherry police personnel to the family home of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) member Saurav Das on Wednesday prompted allegations of political intimidation, with the police saying the questioning was part of a routine security exercise ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Saurav Das, co-convenor of the CJP, said police officers had visited his family’s home in the city’s White Town area and questioned its occupants – an action he alleged was intended to intimidate him because of his political activities.

It is not immediately clear which of his family members were questioned.

“Two hours ago, the Pondicherry Police showed up at my family’s home and subjected them to all kinds of questioning,” Das wrote in a social-media post, asking who had ordered the visit and its purpose. “Why is the BJP government in Pondicherry intimidating my family?” he wrote, alleging that the action was undertaken at the behest of the Union government.