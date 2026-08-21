‘No use for a cockroach’: Minister’s jibe after CJP tries to visit Rajasthan school

A Cockroach Janta Party delegation’s attempt to inspect a Rajasthan government-run school on Friday led to a scuffle and a jibe from a BJP lawmaker. Gopal Sharma, the Civil Lines (Jaipur) MLA, told reporters: “What is CJP? There is no use of a cockroach inside a house. Children and youth belong in a house…”

It started with a CJP team trying to audit a village schoolin Jaipur’s Bagru Assembly constituency.

The team – led by co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka – rolled up outside the village this morning. On X, he said: “… the government school located in Kanvarpura has been operating in a buffalo shed for the past several years. I am just now reaching there.”

रामपुरा, कंवरपुरा स्थित सरकारी स्कूल पिछले कई सालों से भैंसों के तबेले में चल रहा है। मैं अभी वही पहुँच रहा हूँ। लेकिन हमारी टीम के कुछ साथी जो वहाँ पहुचे हुए थे, उनके साथ भाजपा के गुंडे फिर मारपीट पर उतर आए। भाजपा को हमारे बच्चे भैंसों के तबेले में पढ़ते रहे, यह मंज़ूर है,… pic.twitter.com/OYYThDjKgB — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) August 21, 2026

‘BJP goons attacked us’

And they were met, he said by ‘BJP goons (who) have once again resorted to violence’.

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Reports, however, said the men who resisted them were residents.

Ranka shared visuals of the scuffle; the CJP team was overpowered and pushed back by their opponents. Stones were thrown at the departing vehicle and the rear windshield was broken.

All levels of disgust have been crossed today. रामपुरा, कंवरपुरा में पिछले काफ़ी सालों से स्कूल भैंसों के तबेले में चल रहा है। लेकिन जब हम वहाँ निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे तो सरेआम मारपीट, पत्थरबाजी की गई। कारों के शीशे फोड़े गए, टीम पर पत्थर बरसाये गए। कपड़े फाड़े गए। ट्यूब में पत्थर… pic.twitter.com/H15osb1ODA — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) August 21, 2026

The violence continued even after the car left. A man in a black t-shirt was chased down, wrestled into submission, and beaten. “All levels of disgust have been crossed today… Car windows were smashed, stones rained down on the team.”

The guy being beaten up in the video is Salman. He is a https://t.co/7SDWoSclt5 in Computer Science. He came because he was shocked to hear that a school is being run in a cow shelter. BJP wants our children to become anpadh gundas. The entire nation is now realising this. https://t.co/WWuMCjIddV — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) August 21, 2026

“All of this happened on the orders of Madan Dilawar (the Rajasthan Education Minister),” Ranka alleged, “Madan Dilawar finds it acceptable for children to keep studying in a buffalo shed. But fixing the school? That’s not acceptable.”

“The school will be fixed… one way or another,” he declared.

Around 40 CJP members – who were with Ranka – were injured and have been taken to a Jaipur hospital.

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A furious CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke demanded to know how the police could allow the attack.

What the F is happening in Rajasthan????? Goons of BJP are after the blood of Ashutosh and other CJP volunteers. How can @PoliceRajasthan allow this kind of attack? pic.twitter.com/F3kdPwS4kD — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 21, 2026

‘People of Congress…’

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government’s initial response to the violence and the CJP’s angry tweets was to claim a link between the activist party and the ruling BJP’s arch-rival – the Congress. The state’s junior Home Minister, Jawahar Singh Bedham, told news agency ANI: “People of Congress wear different masks… visit villages, and disrupt the peace. The people are giving them a reply.”

“Nobody cares about the Congress, so they are wearing someone else’s mask.”

#WATCH | Attack on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team in Jaipur village | Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham says, “People of Congress wear different masks, visit villages and want to disrupt the peace there. People are giving them a reply. People of Congress are wearing this… pic.twitter.com/PllFm45G34 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026

Avinash Gehlot, the Social Justice Minister, was similarly dismissive. “This has become a party of anarchic elements,” he said, referring to the CJP. “They are not repairing the school… but spreading anarchy. Anti-BJP elements are doing this.”

Congress responds

For the Congress, ex-Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot came out to bat.

Reminding reporters of the government order barring ‘outsiders’ from visiting state-run schools, he said, “… nothing can be reported. They want to keep their failures hidden. The bad condition of schools – dilapidated buildings and children have died.”

#WATCH | Attack on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team in Jaipur village | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Congress MLA Sachin Pilot says, “State Govt has issued a fresh order that no journalist can enter a school, no photos can be taken, and nothing can be reported. They want to keep their… pic.twitter.com/Q4NTYATzVe — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026

“The situation is very serious. And instead of taking remedial measures, the government is issuing such orders. They will have to withdraw this order,” he declared.

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What did the police say?

Inspector Dharam Singh of the Shivdaspura Police Station said that no one had been beaten up, but admitted there was a ‘tussle’ between the villagers and CJP workers. “Our civil defence people is already in the area to control the situation. We have not yet received any complaints regarding anyone. We are keeping an eye on the situation of the village,” he said.