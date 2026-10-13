‘Will make Jantar Mantar in every city’: CJP announces protests in Rajasthan

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday announced plans to stage a protest in Rajasthan “in the next few days”, citing the detentions and house arrests of its workers in the state as well as the detentions and alleged police excesses on activists, women, students and journalists who participated in the recent demonstrations in New Delhi.

Talking to journalists in Jaipur, CJP national spokesperson Deepak Baliyan made the announcement while narrating his own recent detention. “We want to warn the government that you can’t stop us from going to Delhi and if you try, we will make a Jantar Mantar in every city,” he said.

He said police officials claimed there were “instructions from above” to prevent him from going to Delhi. They were told they would be penalised if the activists reached the national capital, he added.

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Other CJP activists, including Geegraj Jodli and Shashikant, also narrated their detentions by Rajasthan police.

The announcement follows the organisation’s attempt to mobilise supporters in Delhi for the October 10 protest.

The CJP has been demanding accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The party has not yet announced the date or venue of its Rajasthan protest, with Baliyan saying that further details would be released in the coming days.

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On Friday, a day ahead of the proposed protest in New Delhi, the CJP had alleged that a number of its activists and workers had been detained in the state.

In Alwar, Baliyan was allegedly put under house arrest, after being detained by the local police overnight on Thursday, the outfit had posted on X.

“40+ police personnel in civil dress are present at his home. After detaining him from his home at night, the Alwar Police have once again arrived at his residence,” it had said.

CJP founder and convenor Abhijeet Dipke claimed on social media that “Rajasthan Police has brutally assaulted CJP spokesperson Deepak Baliyan and his brother. Deepak has been detained and his brother’s head has been cracked open.”

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CJP co-convenor Saurav Das had said, “The BJP is behaving like a mafia don party and coordinating with its syndicates in BJP-ruled states.”

In Sri Ganganagar, CJP activists had alleged that some party workers were detained by the police. However, local police officials claimed that CJP workers were only counselled by the police, and not detained.