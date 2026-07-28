‘Plan to visit states where students are facing issues’: CJP maps national expansion

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference at Jantar Mantar during protest. Party spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka also present. (ANI Photo)

Buoyed by its month-long successful protest in Delhi over the NEET-UG ‘paper leak’ that ended in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) may expand its footprint across the country.

In the coming months, its core members plan to visit states where students have been grappling with long-standing problems in the education system.

Speaking to The Indian Express, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the group planned visits to several states with large student populations where students have been facing long-standing issues. “If required, we can also hold protests in these states,” he said.

P B Mehta writes | ‘Cockroaches’ have shown us what it means to be courageous citizens — not subjects

Asked whether the CJP intended to evolve into a political party, Ranka said there were no such plans at present.