CJP protest over NEET paper leak enters Day 26: What happened, key demands, Centre’s response

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest over the NEET paper leak earlier this year entered Day 26 on Thursday. What began as a student campaign for accountability in competitive exam paper leaks has now grown into a political movement connecting to police action from July 20 “chalo sansad” march to till date, court intervention, hunger strikes, opposition support in and outside Parliament and Nadda’s response. Fresh clashes near Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on the 3rd day of the protest on Wednesday, allegations of internet shutdowns, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s conditional offer to end his fast have further intensified the debate.

The march began a month ago with the CJP accusing the government of failing to ensure fair NEET examinations following allegations of paper leaks. The party has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a transparent investigation into alleged examination irregularities, sweeping reforms in the education system and compensation for families of students who died by suicide because of the paper leak.

Over the past month, the movement has grown beyond a student protest, attracting support from activists, farmer groups and opposition parties.

Why is the protest still continuing at Jantar Mantar?

After being prevented from marching to Parliament on July 20, protesters eventually shifted their agitation to Jantar Mantar, where they have continued a sit-in protest.

The protest entered its fourth day on Thursday, but tensions flared once again on Wednesday evening.

Yesterday, Delhi Police cracked down heavily on protesters outside Jantar Mantar. Internet was shut down. People brutally lathicharged. And yet, this is today morning at Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/wKOyuS21Ei — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) July 23, 2026

According to Delhi Police, nearly 12000 people gathered at Jantar Mantar despite the venue having space for around 4000, causing crowds to spill over onto Tolstoy Marg and Parliament Street.

Police said fresh clashes took place after a scuffle involving some protesters and a group of Nihangs. Tear gas shells were fired and lathicharge was carried out to disperse the crowd. Six police personnel, including two Assistant Commissioners of Police, were injured, according to officials says PTI. Meanwhile, CJP alleged that internet services around Jantar Mantar had been shut down on Wednesday and questioned whether authorities were preparing for another crackdown. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also appealed to police personnel not to use force against protesters and vowed that the agitation would continue until its demands are met.

Internet service shutdown at Jantar Mantar. Govt planning another brutal crackdown? pic.twitter.com/GzT5bJuamA — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 22, 2026

What has the Centre said about the protests?

The Centre has maintained that it is willing to engage with the protesters while insisting that the issue should be discussed in Parliament rather than turned into a political confrontation. PM Narendra Modi said that fast-track courts will be set up to punish the guilty.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said the government had already held discussions with CJP and remained open to further talks whenever they sought them.

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Speaking about the interaction, Nadda said that, “The discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to their views very calmly. I also told them that it would be better if they submitted their points in writing. They have put all those points in writing. I also told them that we are ready for a discussion. Whenever they ask, we are prepared to discuss the matter. We had no meeting today,” he said.

Nadda also said the government is ready for an intensive discussion on examination reforms in Parliament and would respond to Wangchuk’s second letter seeking assurances for protesting students.

But the Centre has given no indication that it is considering the protesters’ demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. At the same time, Nadda accused the opposition of politicising the issue.

Besides Nadda’s response, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday said the party had declined an invitation to meet Union Minister JP Nadda for the second time at his residence, saying that any talks should be held at Jantar Mantar, where the protest is going on. He said the group was willing to meet at a neutral venue nearby if there were security concerns. Das added that, ” The government must have the intention to accept our demands. There is no point in calling us for meaningless discussions. Our time is valuable. Thousands of people are still participating in the protest, and we have to manage that as well… The government should clarify whether it genuinely intends to engage with us…”

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, “This morning, the police reached out to us again and informed us that Union Minister JP Nadda wanted to speak with us. They invited us to his residence, but we categorically declined. We are not going to anyone’s house or… pic.twitter.com/eOyfDYvRjO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2026

What happened during the ‘chalo sansad’ march?

The protest reached a turning point on July 20, when over 15,000 protesters and CJP supporters tried to marched towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session under the banner of ‘chalo sansad’. The Delhi police stopped the march before it reached Parliament, saying prohibitory orders and security arrangements were in place around the high security zone on Monday. soon the situation escalated with police using lathicharge and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

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The party alleged that peaceful protesters were subjected to excessive force. On the other hand, Delhi Police said that action became necessary after sections of the crowd attempted to breach barricades and later resorted to stone pelting. Police also said many its personnel sustained injuries during the clashes on Monday.

How have opposition parties responded?

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and several other party leaders were seen protesting outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence following the Parliament Monsoon Session on Tuesday. They were also seen on Wednesday wearing black clothes at the Monsoon Session in Parliament as a mark of protest. On Thursday, Opposition MPs staged a protest on the Parliament campus.

Leaders from the Congress, CPI(M), Trinamool Congress and several other opposition parties visited Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital and urged him to end his hunger strike, assuring him that issues relating to examination reforms and accountability would be raised in Parliament.

What has the Delhi High Court done?

The controversy has now reached the Delhi High Court. Hearing two litigations alleging excessive use of force during the July 20 protest, the court issued notices to the Centre, Delhi Police and the National Human Rights Commission.

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The High Court has directed authorities to preserve CCTV footage, videography and all records related to the police action while asking the respondents to file their replies within four weeks. The matter will next be heard on September 11, according to PTI reports. The petitioners have sought an independent inquiry into the police excesses in the proest, while the Centre has argued that the allegations are largely based on social media posts.