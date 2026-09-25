CJP says nationwide protest on October 2 if Gyanesh Kumar doesn’t resign

The Cockroach Janta Party has said that it will launch a nationwide protest from Mumbai on October 2 if Gyanesh Kumar does not step down as the Chief Election Commissioner. Announcing the Gandhi Jayanti protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on Twitter: “If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India. This Gandhi Jayanti let’s pledge to save democracy.”

He also took a dig at the Opposition, saying that the parties were participating in the polls despite the elections being rigged only to stay relevant. He said participating in “rigged elections” only legitimises an illegal procedure. “Yes, elections are being rigged. But when you continue to participate in rigged elections, you legitimise these elections and help maintain the illusion that they are free and fair. Maybe you keep contesting because you fear that if you don’t, you will stop existing. But what kind of existence are you trying to protect when votes are being stolen, your MLAs and MPs are being poached, and your parties are being split? This is not political survival. You are simply trying to stay alive in a system that can weaken you, split your party or take away your elected representatives whenever it wants. How long can you survive like this,” he asked in a separate post.