Mumbai Police denied permission for CJP protest on October 2, says Abhijeet Dipke

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said Mumbai Police has denied permission to the outfit to hold a protest on October 2.

In a post on X, Dipke said, “Such tactics to suppress citizens’ voices are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti.”

Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens’ voices are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti.#SaveDemocracy — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 27, 2026

Earlier, CJP had announced that it would launch a nationwide protest from Mumbai on October 2 if Gyanesh Kumar did not step down as the Chief Election Commissioner.

The party had previously said if the CEC did not resign within 48 hours, India could see a protest, including a “Jantar Mantar 2.0”.

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CJP has put forward three demands: the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and initiation of criminal proceedings against him; freezing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and restoring the January 2025 voter list; and repealing the 2023 law governing the Election Commission and reforming the poll body.

Express Investigation | 14 times in 10 months, two Election Commissioners objected on record to poll panel steps

This comes amid The Indian Express investigation into Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, who objected on record at least 14 times in 10 months to SIR-related decisions taken without their knowledge and glaring gaps in processes.