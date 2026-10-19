‘India is not Bangladesh or France’: Shashi Tharoor rejects Kiren Rijiju’s ‘regime change’ charge amid SIR row

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday rejected Union minister Kiren Rijiju’s comparison of the ongoing protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls with unrest in Bangladesh and France, saying the Opposition was demanding free and fair elections and not seeking to topple the government.

“I think that India is not Bangladesh and India is not France. I don’t see these analogies as particularly relevant,” Tharoor told ANI, asserting that the Opposition supported peaceful protests and would not condone violence such as the burning of buses and police stations.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam | n Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s statement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, “I think that India is not Bangladesh and India is not France. I don’t see these analogies as particularly relevant… We would never condone any of the violence, setting alight buses and police stations and so on, that has occurred in France. We only believe in peaceful protest… that’s the kind of protest that I have participated in, and that I believe the opposition in general supports… As far as the larger issues are concerned, there’s no point distorting a phrase like ‘regime change’ and so on… What we are calling for is free and fair elections… What is troubling today is that large numbers of people have been cut from the electoral rolls as the result of a completely troublesome, irregular, and partially illegal process. This is why we are calling for all this to be undone… It’s a constitutional issue. It’s not an issue of trying to topple a regime or anything like that…” He adds, “…Democracy is not a gift of anybody… we, the ordinary citizens of India, are the custodians of it… Every Indian citizen has the right to protect our democracy… All I’m saying is we are asking institutions like the Election Commission to behave themselves, to perform as they are required to by the democratic Constitution of India. That’s all it is. I’m not in any way challenging these institutions as institutions. I’m challenging the way they are behaving, the way they are conducting themselves, and that is something that honestly all of us in India should be concerned about…” — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

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His remarks came a day after Rijiju alleged that “anti-India” groups and certain politicians had conspired to incite young people and trigger violence in India, drawing parallels with the unrest in Bangladesh and France.

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Rejecting the allegations, Tharoor said there was no point in distorting the phrase “regime change” when the issue concerned the conduct of elections and the functioning of constitutional institutions.

“What we are calling for is free and fair elections,” he said, alleging that large numbers of voters had been removed from electoral rolls through an irregular and partially illegal process.

Tharoor said the Opposition’s concerns were constitutional rather than an attempt to bring down the government. He also clarified that his criticism was directed at the functioning of the Election Commission, not the institution itself.

What is ‘Regime Change’ row?

The controversy intensified after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, during a press conference last week, described the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a battle for “regime change”. All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora had also referred to Bangladesh’s Gen Z-led movement while expressing solidarity with student protesters there.

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On Saturday, Rijiju shared a video montage of Opposition leaders and activists discussing regime change, warning that India was not Bangladesh. In another post on Sunday, he alleged that attempts were being made to provoke Bangladesh- and France-like unrest in India, asserting that any change of government must come through elections.

बड़े आए “Regime Change” करने वाले !!

कान खोलकर सुन लो, भारत बांग्लादेश नहीं है! Indian youth are not fools, they will build India, not destroy India.

All genuine Indian youth are winning medals, steering in skilling, innovation, startups, technology & becoming cultural icons! https://t.co/cf9YFjIpZj — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 17, 2026

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The exchange comes amid protests by the Congress, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and Left organisations demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the SIR exercise.

The revision has seen more than 13 crore names dropped from draft electoral rolls across 30 states and Union Territories, according to data reported by The Indian Express. Opposition parties have questioned the scale of these exclusions and raised concerns over eligible voters being left out. The Election Commission has maintained that the exercise aims to ensure no eligible voter is excluded, and no ineligible person remains on the rolls.