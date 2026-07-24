CJP continues nationwide strike after Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike

Union Health Minister JP Nadda offers a drink to social activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk as Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh looks on during the breaking of Wangchuk's 26-day indefinite hunger strike, at Medanta Hospital, in Gurugram. (PTI Video grab)

The Cockroach Janta Party has called for a nationwide march today in solidarity with the students who faced police brutality and to further press up on its demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after activist Sonam Wangchuk put an end to his indefinite hunger strike. After he ended his hunger strike, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked the activist for his support to the CJP’s cause.

In a post on X, Dipke said they were relieved to know that Sonam Wangchuk has now ended his hunger strike after 26 days of fasting. He added that by putting his own life in danger, he awakened the conscience of the nation. Dipke reiterated that the peaceful protest by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar will continue until the demand for resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is met.