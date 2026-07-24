CJP continues nationwide strike after Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike

The Cockroach Janta Party has called for a nationwide march today in solidarity with the students who faced police brutality and to further press up on its demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after activist Sonam Wangchuk put an end to his indefinite hunger strike. After he ended his hunger strike, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked the activist for his support to the CJP’s cause.
In a post on X, Dipke said they were relieved to know that Sonam Wangchuk has now ended his hunger strike after 26 days of fasting. He added that by putting his own life in danger, he awakened the conscience of the nation. Dipke reiterated that the peaceful protest by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar will continue until the demand for resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is met.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his indefinite hunger strike late on Thursday midnight. He announced the end of his fast after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Declaring an end to his fast, in a post on X, he said, “Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda, Dr Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I finally broke my fast after 26 days.”
END OF HUNGER… BEGINNING OF ACCOUNTABILITY…!
Sonam Wangchuk ends his fast after 26 days upon getting assurance from the government and members of parliament of all political parties that the issue of accountability in the failing examination system will be discussed on the… pic.twitter.com/0C9YX5VlsL
— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 24, 2026
Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh discussed the health of Sonam Wangchuk and then offered him a liquid to drink. The Union Health Minister further said that the government has already assured discussions in Parliament on paper leaks and education reforms for exams. The Union Health Minister further said that the government has already assured discussions in Parliament on paper leaks and education reforms for exams.
Reading out the government’s statements to Wangchuk, JP Nadda, said, “The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026. Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks.”
After Wangchuk announced the end of his hunger strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a social media post, “I urge Sonam ji to follow his daily routine as advised by the doctors and regain his weight as soon as possible.” “I pray to the Almighty that Sonam ji remains healthy,” he added.
मैं सोनम जी से आग्रह करता हूँ की वो डॉक्टरों की सलाह के अनुसार अपनी दिनचर्या रखें और जल्द से जल्द अपना पुराना वज़न फिर से प्राप्त करें।
मैं प्रभु से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि सोनम जी स्वस्थ रहें।@Wangchuk66 @GitanjaliAngmo
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026
The Cockroach Janta Party in a post on X shared guidelines informing do’s and don’t of the march. The party urged members of several student organisations to manage logistics and seek permission from the local authorities. The CJP listed down 33 cities where protests have taken place in the last few days including Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bhopal, Patna, Guwahati, Kalaburgi, Visakhapatnam.