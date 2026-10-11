Men trailing in plainclothes, warning from TTE: Why 2 CJP members from Jharkhand dropped Delhi plans

Amid protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), some members of the outfit’s Jharkhand chapter said they had to abandon their journey to the national capital, alleging they were being followed, filmed and placed under surveillance by men in plainclothes while boarding a train at Ranchi railway station two days before the stir.

The members alleged they dropped their plan after being warned by a railway official that they could be detained on their way to Delhi.

Khushboo Chaudhary, a CJP member from Jharkhand, said she was headed to Delhi on October 8 when she noticed that five to six men were following her and recording her on their mobile phones outside the Ranchi railway station.

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According to Chaudhary, her plan was to break her journey into two legs: From Ranchi to Koderma, and from Koderma to Delhi in another train.

“I was waiting for the train (to Koderma) when I noticed that five to six men were following me. They looked like some officials. One of them was recording a video of me. When I turned around and approached him, he hid his phone,” she said.

After she boarded the train, she noticed that they had gathered in a group and appeared to be discussing something while continuously staring at her. She alleged that they subsequently approached the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) and sought information about her and other members.

“I was sitting alone; they came close to the window and kept looking at me,” she said, adding that their behaviour made her feel they could be connected to the authorities.

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“They asked the TTE about me and the coach in which I was travelling,” she said.

Chaudhary alleged that she was subsequently told by the TTE that the men had threatened to have her detained during the journey. “They told the TTE that they were officials from the Centre and informed him that she would be detained somewhere between Koderma and Kanpur,” Chaudhary added.

She also claimed that she was told by the TTE that a video of her had been circulated to railway stations.

Chaudhary said the warning increased her fear about continuing the journey and she got off the train at Bokaro around 3.30 am. She returned to Ranchi by another train.

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“The TTE said that if I went ahead, I could be detained. I thought it would be better to get off in Jharkhand rather than face problems outside the state,” she said.

Chaudhary said she had never travelled to Delhi before. She had initially been determined to attend the protest but became increasingly worried as the men allegedly continued to watch her, she added.

‘Did not expect something like this’

“I was going to Delhi for the protest as a CJP member. I did not think I would be afraid but I did not expect something like this to happen to me in Jharkhand,” she said.

She said she was travelling alone in her coach, although other members of the Jharkhand chapter were also on their way to Delhi. According to her, around five to six members from the group managed to continue their journey, while some others got off at different places.

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Chaudhary said Moin Khan, another CJP member travelling in a different coach with a few other participants, also faced a similar incident.

Khan told The Indian Express that men in plainclothes were filming members of the group.

During ticket verification, the TTE asked about our travel plans and warned us against continuing the journey, he alleged.

“The TTE told us that there was a possibility we could be detained on the way to Delhi. There were other members with us, including a girl. So, we decided not to continue. Some members got off at different places,” he said.

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Khan said even though some couldn’t proceed with their journey due to surveillance, a few CJP members from Jharkhand reached Delhi and participated in the protest.

When contacted, Ranchi Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Ashish Kumar Pandey said railway security authorities had no information about any such incident in the Ranchi division. “Even if such an incident has happened, we have no information about it. No such matter has come to our notice. We have no idea about this,” said Pandey.