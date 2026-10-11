CJP leaders to meet Delhi Police tomorrow to seek date for ‘peaceful protest’

A day after being released following their 24-hour detention, Cockroach Janta Party leaders will go to Parliamentary Street Police Station on Monday to get a date for peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. The CJP had called for a protest on Sunday in New Delhi seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and halting of the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll following the Express expose of the rupture within the EC.
Delhi police detained over 100 people on Sunday, and the Supreme Court directed the Centre against any illegal detention and ordered free movement, assembly of the public and restoration of metro, rail services.
In a post on X, CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said, “Tomorrow at 10AM, me, @SauravDassss, @whattalawyer and other CJP leaders will go to Parliamentary Street Police Station to get a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. @DelhiPolice can give us a date for Jantar Mantar in 24 hours, or we will give another protest call ourselves. @Cockroachisback.”
CJP leaders Ranka and Saurav Das said in a press conference on Sunday that their phones were taken and held by police for 24 hours and they expressed fears over their devices been “cloned” or tampered with.
All the three CJP leaders including Abhijeet Dipke were taken to different locations and Das alleged, “They picked us up as if we were criminals. They took our phones forcibly.”
The trio were detained from the airplane they had landed in Delhi on Saturday morning. They were released on Sunday morning and the cops said their release included a bond “maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year.”