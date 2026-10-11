CJP leaders to meet Delhi Police tomorrow to seek date for ‘peaceful protest’

A day after being released following their 24-hour detention, Cockroach Janta Party leaders will go to Parliamentary Street Police Station on Monday to get a date for peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. The CJP had called for a protest on Sunday in New Delhi seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and halting of the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll following the Express expose of the rupture within the EC.

Delhi police detained over 100 people on Sunday, and the Supreme Court directed the Centre against any illegal detention and ordered free movement, assembly of the public and restoration of metro, rail services.