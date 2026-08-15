CJP Instagram account restored after brief suspension on Independence Day

The Cockroach Janta Party’s Instagram account was briefly suspended on Saturday morning, prompting Abhijeet Dipke to claim ‘an attempt to silence’ the CJP on Independence Day. “They took down the official Instagram handle of the Cockroach Janta Party. B***dy cowards!” the CJP founder posted on X at 6.16 am.

At 6.45 am Dipke offered another update: “CJP’s Instagram handle was taken down this morning but we have been able to successfully recover the account.”

All of this played out less than two hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Delhi’s Red Fort.

The CJP has since also accused Delhi Police of excessive force in dispersing those protesters.