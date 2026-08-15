CJP Instagram account restored after brief suspension on Independence Day

The Cockroach Janta Party’s Instagram account was briefly suspended on Saturday morning, prompting Abhijeet Dipke to claim ‘an attempt to silence’ the CJP on Independence Day. “They took down the official Instagram handle of the Cockroach Janta Party. B***dy cowards!” the CJP founder posted on X at 6.16 am.
At 6.45 am Dipke offered another update: “CJP’s Instagram handle was taken down this morning but we have been able to successfully recover the account.”
All of this played out less than two hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Delhi’s Red Fort.
The CJP has since also accused Delhi Police of excessive force in dispersing those protesters.
🚨CJP Instagram handle was taken down this morning 🚨
But we have been able to successfully recover the account.
What a shame that those who oppose CJP chose India’s Independence Day to try to muzzle our voice.
We will not be intimidated by such cowardly acts! ✊ https://t.co/Wz3rhExHpu
— Cockroach Janta Party – CJP (@Cockroachisback) August 15, 2026
Following the recovery of the account, the CJP leader criticised those he alleged were behind the suspension. “What a shame that those who oppose CJP chose India’s Independence Day to try to muzzle our voice.”
He also said his movement would not be intimidated by what he described as ‘cowardly acts’.
The CJP’s Instagram account faced a similar suspension during the Jantar Mantar protests in Delhi.
On July 22, Dipke had alleged the account had been taken down, and that time he held the Prime Minister directly responsible. On X, he said, “Cockroach Janta Party’s Instagram account has been taken down by Narendra Modi.”
The CJP has been at the forefront of protests involving students after it emerged that the question paper for NEET-UG exam – the qualifying test for college admission for aspiring doctors – had been leaked. The exam, held on May 3, was subsequently cancelled, leading to massive protests by disgruntled students. Protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister.