CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to return to India on June 6, launch protest seeking Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the satirical social media page Cockroach Janta Party, has announced that he will return to India on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation following the NEET paper leak scandal.

“The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us,” Dipke said in a video posted on the CJP’s Instagram handle on Monday.

“I have decided that I will arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning, June 6. Please join me at the airport and together we will go to the Parliament Street police station to ask for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar,” he added.