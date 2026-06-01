CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to return to India on June 6, launch protest seeking Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

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Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the satirical social media page Cockroach Janta Party, has announced that he will return to India on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation following the NEET paper leak scandal.
“The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us,” Dipke said in a video posted on the CJP’s Instagram handle on Monday.
“I have decided that I will arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning, June 6. Please join me at the airport and together we will go to the Parliament Street police station to ask for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar,” he added.
His announcement comes days after the Delhi High Court refused to order the immediate unblocking of the CJP’s X account.
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“For the past few days, you all have been seeing how we have been raising our voices on social media, demanding that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign – for the NEET students who died by suicide due to the paper leak, and for the wasted hard work of millions of students,” said.
“Eight lakh students have signed our petition. Crores of people have supported this demand on social media as well. And not just that, protests are also happening regarding this issue in many places across the country, such as Lucknow, Jaipur, and Maharashtra. Yet, they still do not care.”
“A joke has been made out of the lives of over 1 crore students—including 22 lakh from NEET, 17 lakh from CBSE, 16 lakh from CUET, and 40 lakh from SSC GD. Students are very anxious and worried about their future. Someone has to take responsibility for this.”
Dipke rose to prominence in May after he created the CJP account of social media satirising the remarks of Chief Justice Surya Kant. The account expanded into a platform for memes and political commentary, fashioning itself as a outlet for the youth to vent their frustration.
In late May, based on inputs from the Intelligence Bureau, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a directive under Section 69(A) of the IT Act to block the handle for users in India on X. Dipke then moved the Delhi High Court against the blocking.
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