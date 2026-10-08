CJP claims spokesperson picked up by Rajasthan police ahead of October 10 protest

3 min readJaipurUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 12:38 AM IST
Ahead of its October 10 protest in New Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said its national spokesperson and organisation co-incharge Deepak Baliyan was allegedly picked up and “brutally assaulted” by the Alwar Police on Thursday.
It claimed that over 10,000 persons have been detained from across the country ahead of the proposed march to Jantar Mantar to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
The detained persons include CJP activists and people from various student, farmer and Dalit organisations, apart from political parties, the CJP claimed.
Some police personnel from Alwar’s Kathumar police station allegedly reached Baliyan’s residence late on Thursday but left after he started recording videos and also took CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka on a call, CJP leaders claimed.
However, they returned later and allegedly took him away, they claimed. “Deepak Baliyan was dragged after this (live video), his brother was beaten up badly. Deepak was recovering from a leg fracture, and his father has informed that the police badly smashed his leg,” Ranka claimed on X. The party’s official handle asked, “Are we heading towards another Emergency?”
Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudheer Choudhary and Kathumar Circle Officer Jogendra Singh did not respond to calls seeking a comment.
Kathumar police station Station House Officer (SHO) Chander Shekhar Sharma said that he is away in Ghaziabad on an official investigation.
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CJP founder and convenor Abhijeet Dipke claimed on social media that “Rajasthan Police has brutally assaulted CJP spokesperson Deepak Baliyan and his brother. Deepak has been detained and his brother’s head has been cracked open.”
The party leaders also shared a video clip of some persons in plainclothes alighting from a police jeep and approaching Baliyan.
CJP co-convenor Saurav Das claimed Baliyan “has been taken to this unknown location by the Rajasthan Police. We are concerned about his life. The BJP is behaving like a mafia don party and coordinating with its syndicates in BJP-ruled states.”
Demanding Baliyan’s immediate release, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) quoted his family members as saying that two police jeeps arrived at his home around 10 pm and forcibly took him away.
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It also alleged that Baliyan’s brother was beaten up while his mother was pushed by a policeman.
Later, Ranka said Baliyan has been picked up for “breach of peace under (CrPC) 151”, which is now covered under BNSS 170 (Arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences).
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo and MP Hanuman Beniwal demanded Baliyan’s immediate release, saying, “Democratically protesting is the right of every citizen, but taking someone into custody before any demonstration or movement is an insult to the democratic system.”