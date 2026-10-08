CJP claims spokesperson picked up by Rajasthan police ahead of October 10 protest

Ahead of its October 10 protest in New Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said its national spokesperson and organisation co-incharge Deepak Baliyan was allegedly picked up and “brutally assaulted” by the Alwar Police on Thursday.

It claimed that over 10,000 persons have been detained from across the country ahead of the proposed march to Jantar Mantar to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The detained persons include CJP activists and people from various student, farmer and Dalit organisations, apart from political parties, the CJP claimed.

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Some police personnel from Alwar’s Kathumar police station allegedly reached Baliyan’s residence late on Thursday but left after he started recording videos and also took CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka on a call, CJP leaders claimed.