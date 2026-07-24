Pradhan resignation key, non-negotiable: CJP; Govt says more talks today

Protest leaders submit 5-point charter for exam reforms; we listened, says Nadda.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
3 min readNew DelhiJul 24, 2026 08:00 PM IST
cjp protest, CJP talks with CentreUnion Minister J P Nadda, who along with his colleague Jitendra Singh, met CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das for nearly two hours at the Constitution Club of India. (screenshot from PTI video on X)
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Representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party, spearheading the protest at Jantar Mantar over examination paper leaks, told the Centre Friday that their key demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for the families of students who ended their lives following the NEET paper leak, and no legal action against the protesters were not negotiable.

Union Minister J P Nadda, who along with his colleague Jitendra Singh met CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das for nearly two hours at the Constitution Club of India, not far from the protest site, told reporters that the CJP demands and suggestions had been noted and there would be another meeting Saturday afternoon.

The meeting took place hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had backed the CJP demands, ended his 26-day hunger strike Thursday night at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon in the presence of Nadda and Singh.

Ranka said, “The government has asked for time until tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon.”

Must Read | Jantar Mantar Protest Live Updates: CJP says protests to escalate if Education Minister doesn’t quit in 24 hours

He said there was “in-principle approval” from the government on the demands relating to compensation and the withdrawal of FIRs and legal cases against students.

The CJP also sought a public apology from the Centre, the head of the Rapid Action Force and the Delhi Police Commissioner to students assaulted during the protests.

Nadda said, “Today, we had come here to discuss the issues of the agitating people, and the conversation lasted for almost two hours. From the government’s side, Dr Jitendra Singh Ji and I participated in the conversation. We listened to their points. The discussions took place in a cordial atmosphere, and from many perspectives. All matters were thoroughly discussed in every way.”

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“Their main demands were three, and from the perspective of reforms, there were five suggestions for the examination. We have told them that we will meet with you again tomorrow afternoon, and then whatever further discussion or conversation takes place, we will inform you about it,” he said.

Also Read | Kolkata students’ protest: Police, protesters clash as agitators hurl shoes, pelt stones

The CJP representatives also sought a response from the Centre to their five-point charter on examination reforms: compensation for students affected by paper leaks; mandatory backup re-examination within 72 hours in case of examination disruption; paper checking for examinations conducted on paper; automatic extension of age limit if an examination is delayed; and, mandatory independent technology audits of examination systems.

Das said, “We told them that if we don’t see any movement towards resolution by tomorrow, then either tomorrow or the day after, we will give a nationwide call for an even larger protest than the one on July 20 to continue this movement.”

In a letter submitted to Nadda during the meeting, the CJP said it had consulted its supporters and members across the country as well as protesters at Jantar Mantar before coming to a consensus on the demands.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

 

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