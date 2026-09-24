‘Resign in 48 hours’: CJP to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, warns of another Jantar Mantar protest

The CJP said the reported objections by Sandhu and Joshi regarding centralised software and access to electoral-roll data required a public explanation from the Commission. (Express photo)

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar within 48 hours, alleging irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

CJP National Convenor Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka said Kumar has 48 hours to resign, else they will call for a nation-wide agitation and an indefinite sit-in in Delhi.

They also announced the launch of a nationwide “Election Commission Thik Karo” campaign on Thursday.

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Holding a press conference in Delhi, they said the organisation was protesting the exclusion of more than 13 crore names (roughly 13–14% of the electorate) from draft electoral rolls across 30 states and union territories during the SIR exercise.