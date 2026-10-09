CJP claims its activists detained in Rajasthan; only counselled them, say police

In Sri Ganganagar, CJP activists alleged that some party workers were detained by the police on Thursday. (Express file photo)

A day ahead of the protest planned at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday alleged that its multiple activists and workers have been detained in Rajasthan.

In Alwar, CJP national spokesperson Deepak Baliyan was allegedly put under house arrest on Friday, after being detained by the local police overnight on Thursday, the outfit posted on X.

“40+ police personnel in civil dress are present at his home. After detaining him from his home at night, the Alwar Police have once again arrived at his residence,” it said.

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Quoting Baliyan, the post read: “My family is scared and fears for their safety. @AlwarPolice will be solely responsible if anything happens to any member of my family.”