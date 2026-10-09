CJP claims its activists detained in Rajasthan; only counselled them, say police

Outfit claims several workers, including national spokesperson Deepak Baliyan, kept under house arrest.

Written by: Hamza Khan
3 min readJaipurOct 9, 2026 09:38 PM IST
CJP activists detained in RajasthanIn Sri Ganganagar, CJP activists alleged that some party workers were detained by the police on Thursday. (Express file photo)
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A day ahead of the protest planned at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday alleged that its multiple activists and workers have been detained in Rajasthan.

In Alwar, CJP national spokesperson Deepak Baliyan was allegedly put under house arrest on Friday, after being detained by the local police overnight on Thursday, the outfit posted on X.

“40+ police personnel in civil dress are present at his home. After detaining him from his home at night, the Alwar Police have once again arrived at his residence,” it said.

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Quoting Baliyan, the post read: “My family is scared and fears for their safety. @AlwarPolice will be solely responsible if anything happens to any member of my family.”

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People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) said while Baliyan was released at 3 am, his phone had been “kept illegally by the police”.

In Sri Ganganagar, CJP activists alleged that some party workers were detained by the police on Thursday.

However, local police officials claimed that CJP workers were only counselled by the police, and not detained.

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CJP worker Yash Goyal, who was among those picked up, said: “We had to leave for the Delhi protest at 8 pm on Thursday but a number of our workers were picked up without reason.”

In Sikar, CJP activist and advocate Sanju Verma alias Surendra Kumar was allegedly picked up around 9.30 am on Friday by the local police in Reengus, with PUCL alleging that he was “heckled and dragged away.”

PUCL national president Kavita Srivastava said the SHO concerned advised Sanju to work on “local issues and not national issues” before releasing him later in the evening.

Dalit activist Geegraj Jodli, a resident of Sikar, said that police reached his residence and prevented him from leaving. “A large police force is present at my home; attempts are being made to stop me from joining the Delhi protest. This isn’t right… Let’s see who all they manage to stop,” he said.

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Sanjay Kumar Agrawal DGP, Law and Order, did not respond to calls by The Indian Express for comment.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hamza Khan
Hamza Khan

Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication. Expertise Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More

 

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