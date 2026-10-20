Abhijeet Dipke’s ‘fighter’ message with colleagues Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka behind bars

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday released a video “message to all cockroaches”, asserting that his jailed colleagues Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were “fighters” and would not be intimidated by their imprisonment.

Dipke asserted that the movement would continue on the path of peace and non-violence.

In a video posted on X and captioned “message to all cockroaches”, Dipke said locking up Das and Ranka would not break them.

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“I assure you, when they walk out, they will emerge with the same smiles, chanting ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ (Long Live the Revolution), continuing on Mahatma Gandhi’s path of peace and non-violence, values we deeply believe in,” he said.