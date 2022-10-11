Chief Justice U U Lalit recommends Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit Tuesday recommended the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud as his successor. CJI Lalit handed over the letter to Justice Chandrachud at a gathering of SC judges in the top court’s judge’s lounge Tuesday morning.

When accepted by the government, Justice Chandrachud will be the 50th Chief Justice of India. With CJI Lalit set to retire on November 8, the oath-taking for his successor will be on November 9.

While CJI Lalit has only a short tenure of under three months in office, Justice Chandrachud will have a longer one and will be in office for two years, till November 10, 2024.

A Law graduate from Delhi University, Justice Chandrachud got his LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from the Harvard Law School, US.

Son of former CJI Y V Chandrachud, he then practised law at the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court and was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay HC in June 1998.

He also served as the additional solicitor general from 1998 until he was appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000, and also served as the director of the Maharashtra Judicial Academy. Justice Chandrachud took over as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court on October 31, 2013, and was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.

During his tenure in the SC, Justice Chandrachud penned some very important judgments that played a key role in the evolution of the country’s jurisprudence.

In the landmark Justice K S Puttaswamy (retd) vs Union of India case, a nine-judge bench comprising him recognised privacy as a fundamental right. Subsequently, as part of a five-judge bench, he dealt with the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016. While the majority upheld the Act, Justice Chandrachud held it was unconstitutionally passed as a Money Bill.

In his concurring judgement in the Navtej Singh Johar and Others vs Union of India case where the SC decriminalised Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) making same-sex intercourse legal, he termed it “antiquated and anachronistic colonial-era law forcing” sexual minorities “to live in hiding, in fear, and as second-class citizens”.

A three-judge bench comprising him in April 2018 dismissed petitions which cast doubts on the death of B H Loya, a Maharashtra judicial officer, and sought a probe into it. The court held that it was a “sudden, natural death” and that “there was no evidence to suggest any inconsistencies in the history, clinical findings and autopsy report…”.

Last month, in a significant ruling on reproductive rights, the Supreme Court bench headed by him extended the right to safe and legal abortion up to 24 weeks into pregnancy to unmarried and single women, saying it is the “right of every woman to make reproductive choices without undue interference from the State”.

He was also part of the five-judge SC bench which decided the Ayodhya title dispute case.

As the head of the e-Committee of the SC, he also played a key role in making virtual hearings possible during the Covid-19 pandemic and also in starting live-streaming of the court’s proceedings, starting with cases being heard by the Constitution Benches.