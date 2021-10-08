CJI Unhappy with steps taken in Lakhimpur incident, asks if other accused in country will be sent ‘invitations’

The Supreme Court Friday said it is “not satisfied with the steps taken” by the Uttar Pradesh government in the probe into the death of eight persons in Lakhimpur Kheri after a jeep in the convoy of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra rammed into protesting farmers and the violence that ensued. The apex court also sought to know why the accused in the case have not been arrested so far.

“This is the opinion of the bench. We expect there is a responsible government, police officers and system. When there is a serious allegation of gunshot injury, will other accused in this country be treated the same way, by sending invitations?” said Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, who is heading the three-judge bench hearing the case.

Follow live updates here | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: UP govt says Ashish to be questioned tomorrow; SC says not satisfied with steps taken by state

The judge’s observation came after senior advocate Harish Salve, who is representing the state government, informed the court that the minister’s son Ashish Mishra has been summoned for questioning.

In reply, Salve said, “I asked them (police) and they said one thing. The-post mortem did not show any bullet wounds. That’s why they gave him a 161 notice (under Section 161 CrPC). If there was a bullet wound, it would have been different.”

He, however, added, “The manner in which the car was driven, I have to say the (section) 302 (IPC) allegations are possibly true. The evidence before us is pretty strong. if evidence is strong, it is a 302 case.”

Salve further said, “One thing is very clear…further developments (show), young man against whom the allegations are targeted appears to be a serious problem. We have given him notice. He asked for time. We have asked him to come at 11 am tomorrow. if he does not come, rigour of law will kick in.”

“It’s a very serious problem. That’s why made no comments yesterday,” said the CJI. However, responding to Salve’s comments that the post-mortem did not reveal any gunshot injuries, the CJI remarked, “Is that a ground for the accused…I don’t want to say anything more.”

Salve said the police had found two cartridges but added, “Maybe he had bad aim and missed.”

“It’s serious. The way it has to be proceeded, you are not proceeding. It appears only in words and not in action”, the CJI said.

Meanwhile, Justice Hima Kohli said, “The proof of the pudding is in the eating.”

Salve responded saying, “They should have done the needful…I’m not saying what.”

However, the CJI said, “What is the message we are sending?” Joining in, Justice Surya Kant said it is a case of murder of eight persons and there may be more than one accused and all of them had to be arrested.

Salve sought to assure the court that “between today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), what all has not been done will be done.”

The court also raised questions on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state.

“We saw your SIT…All these people are local people…this is what happens if all people are local people,” said the CJI and asked Salve, “(Has) any request (been) made by the state to entrust the matter to CBI?”

Salve said the state had not made any such request and added that the court “may have the matter immediately on reopening and if necessary, give it to CBI”.

CJI Ramana said, “We hope the state will take necessary steps. Because of the sensitivity of the issue, we are not making any comments…CBI is not the solution… because of persons involved…so find out some other mode.”

The CJI, however, added that it doesn’t mean the state should not act.

Justice Surya Kant said, “Onus on the state government to take all steps to vindicate the faith reposed in it.”

Agreeing that the measures have not been adequate, Salve said, “What they have done is not satisfactory” and added that what they do by the next date of hearing will satisfy the court.

The CJI also opined against the same officers continuing and said “because of their conduct, we don’t think they will investigate properly.”

Posting the matter for hearing on October 20 after the Navaratri recess, the court asked the state to instruct the DCP “to take all steps to protect the evidence”.

A counsel appearing in the matter referred to a tweet Thursday from the handle of a media house and said it stated that the CJI had met the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Expressing its dismay, the bench said, “We respect the media and their independence but this is not the way.”

The CJI, however, said it was better to leave it there as “in public life we have to take both brickbats and flower bouquets.”