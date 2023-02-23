CJI tells Sr Advocate Dave: Easy to make irresponsible allegations, judges have to follow discipline

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday took exception to remarks by Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave on the listing of a case by the court’s Registry and said that while it’s “easy to be irresponsible in” levelling “allegations against the Registry… judges… have to follow some discipline”.

“Mr Dave, it is always easy to be irresponsible in your allegations against the Registry. You have the liberty to criticise everybody under the sun. We as judges of this court have to follow some discipline,” the CJI told the senior counsel who raised certain objections regarding the listing of a case arising out of the 2014 Tamil Nadu cash-for-jobs scam in which V Senthil Balaji, a minister in the state’s ruling DMK government, was facing charges.

The Madras HC had quashed the criminal complaint in the case on the ground that those who allegedly paid the money to get jobs and those who allegedly received it had arrived at a compromise.

On appeal, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justice S Abdul Nazeer (now retired) and Justice V Ramasubramanian set aside the HC order on September 8, 2022, and directed that the criminal complaint be restored.

Wednesday, Advocate Prashant Bhushan told the bench led by the CJI that the SC had also said that in two other cases where offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act are included, the state should take appropriate steps to have the stay vacated. However, instead of doing that, the police filed a request for a fresh probe and the HC allowed it.

This was challenged before the SC where the connected matters came to be listed before benches headed by Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Ramasubramanian. Following the confusion, the latter had subsequently directed that all matters be placed before the CJI for deciding who should hear.

Dave, who was appearing for one of the respondents in the case, then raised objections as to how one of the matters came to be listed before a different bench when the connected matters were being heard by the bench headed by Justice Krishna Murari.

The CJI said he will look into the grievance. But as Dave persisted with his comments, the CJI said the judges have to follow some discipline, to which Dave responded: “I have utmost respect for the judiciary. I particularly am a judge’s son. Our criticism is always objective, never subjective.”

Matters did not end there. The CJI said: “But Mr Dave, your assessment that your criticism is objective may itself be subjective on occasions.”

Dave responded: “Your lordships are on the other side, so your lordships will think like that… Please don’t misunderstand that.”

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan who appeared for one of the petitioners said the matter must have gone to Justice Ramasubramanian’s bench that had heard the matter earlier.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said may be it was best to go somewhere else, “so nobody has an issue”. But Sankaranarayanan said the accused cannot choose the bench. The CJI said he will look into the issue and assign it for hearing.