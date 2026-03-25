‘He will dictate me?’: CJI Surya Kant slams petitioner’s father for contacting family in medical college admission case

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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said Wednesday that the father of a petitioner in a medical-admission-related case contacted his brother, complaining about an order he had passed in the matter.
Presiding over a three-judge bench, CJI Kant also asked why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against the person.
The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, was hearing a plea by two general category students from Haryana, who claimed to have converted to Buddhism and sought the court’s intervention for admission under the Buddhist minority quota in a Buddhist minority medical college.
On January 28, 2026, upon hearing it, the court asked the Haryana chief secretary to furnish information regarding their religious conversion. The bench expressed doubts about their version and wondered whether it was a fraudulent attempt to gain admission.
In support of their claim, the students produced certificates issued by a sub-divisional officer showing them as members of the Buddhist minority community.
On Wednesday, as it took up the matter again, the CJI told the counsel appearing for a petitioner, “Why should there not be contempt against the father of your client? Are you aware of what he has done, or should I disclose in open court? He dares to call my brother on the phone and tell him how CJI has passed this order! He will dictate me?”
“You verify, and then as a counsel, first you should withdraw if the client is misconducting. Even if he hides outside India, I know how to deal with people like this. Threatening me? Never ever dare to do it. Sometimes you think I’ll transfer the case. I have dealt with these kinds of elements for the last 23 years”.
The counsel apologised to the court and said he was not aware of what had happened. The bench adjourned the hearing to a different date.
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