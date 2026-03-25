‘He will dictate me?’: CJI Surya Kant slams petitioner’s father for contacting family in medical college admission case

Presiding over a three-judge bench, CJI Kant also asked why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against the person. (File image)

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said Wednesday that the father of a petitioner in a medical-admission-related case contacted his brother, complaining about an order he had passed in the matter.

Presiding over a three-judge bench, CJI Kant also asked why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against the person.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, was hearing a plea by two general category students from Haryana, who claimed to have converted to Buddhism and sought the court’s intervention for admission under the Buddhist minority quota in a Buddhist minority medical college.

On January 28, 2026, upon hearing it, the court asked the Haryana chief secretary to furnish information regarding their religious conversion. The bench expressed doubts about their version and wondered whether it was a fraudulent attempt to gain admission.