Chief Justice Surya Kant’s London AI lecture interrupted by question on dissent in India

A member of the audience interrupted while Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was delivering a lecture on Artificial Intelligence at the University of London on Thursday. (File photo)

A lecture on Artificial Intelligence by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant at the University of London on Thursday was interrupted by a member of the audience who posed “off-topic” questions about dissent in India. The anchor, however, intervened before the query was complete and stated that they would not be able to take it up as it did not pertain to AI.

Videos of the interactive session at the end of the lecture, shared online, showed a woman saying, “His Lordship made some very important points, I think, about the Indian track record of protecting democracy in the context of AI. We now hear from a number of legal observers within the country as well as internationally that there’s a great deal of concern about growing hostility to dissent within India. And it does seem that this hostility is somewhat reflected in His Lordship’s recent very well publicised….”.