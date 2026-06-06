Chief Justice Surya Kant’s London AI lecture interrupted by question on dissent in India

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A lecture on Artificial Intelligence by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant at the University of London on Thursday was interrupted by a member of the audience who posed “off-topic” questions about dissent in India. The anchor, however, intervened before the query was complete and stated that they would not be able to take it up as it did not pertain to AI.
Videos of the interactive session at the end of the lecture, shared online, showed a woman saying, “His Lordship made some very important points, I think, about the Indian track record of protecting democracy in the context of AI. We now hear from a number of legal observers within the country as well as internationally that there’s a great deal of concern about growing hostility to dissent within India. And it does seem that this hostility is somewhat reflected in His Lordship’s recent very well publicised….”.
The anchor intervened before the query was complete and said, “With all due respect, I am so sorry ma’am. I would not be able to take up that question since the topic is concerning artificial intelligence and international law. I am sorry.”
As the questioner persisted, the anchor responded, “I am extremely sorry. We have to cut you off”.
Another clip of the event showed a different attendee shouting, “…..Give us some respect please”.
In response to the developments, the Indian High Commission in London on Friday said in a statement that “such indecorous audience behaviour” was unacceptable.
“On 04 June 2026, Hon’ble Chief Justice of India attended an event at the University of London, Birkbeck, at the invitation of the organizers, to deliver a lecture on Artificial Intelligence and International Law’. A lively discussion followed his address. Thereafter, a certain individual tried to disrupt the event. Such indecorous audience behaviour is unacceptable and inconsistent with respectful engagement that should govern public discourse. Differences of opinion are a natural part of a democratic society. However, they must be expressed in a manner that is civil and respectful.”
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