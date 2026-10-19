CJI inaugurates ‘highest’ High Court bench in Leh: ‘Crossed passes to reach Ladakh’

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant inaugurated the Ladakh bench of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court in Leh on Sunday. The bench would start functioning from October 21. President of India Droupadi Murmu had on August 28 promulgated a regulation allowing the establishment of a separate High Court bench in Leh.

“The High Court has today crossed the passes to reach Ladakh, instead of asking the people of Ladakh to cross the passes to reach it,” CJI Justice Surya Kant said in his inaugural address. “This High Court bench has reached you through the principle of access to justice to which we are aligned with,” he said.