CJI Surya Kant defends confidentiality of Collegium dissent at CNLU interaction

During the interaction, Justice Surya Kant acknowledged the financial and professional difficulties faced by first-generation advocates entering practice. (File photo)

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has defended keeping dissenting views recorded within the Supreme Court Collegium out of the public domain, saying disclosure could put judges and candidates under consideration in a publicly compromised position.

Justice Kant was responding to questions from law students during an open-house interaction at Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) in Patna on Friday evening, where he also spoke about the right to peaceful protest, financial support for first-generation lawyers, access to the profession and proposed changes to legal education.

The interaction was reportedly organised at the initiative of CNLU students to provide a direct forum for their questions.