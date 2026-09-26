CJI Surya Kant defends confidentiality of Collegium dissent at CNLU interaction

Asked why dissenting opinions in the Collegium are formally minuted but not made public, the CJI said transparency had to operate within defined institutional boundaries.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaSep 26, 2026 10:21 PM IST
CJI Surya Kant Collegium dissentDuring the interaction, Justice Surya Kant acknowledged the financial and professional difficulties faced by first-generation advocates entering practice. (File photo)
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has defended keeping dissenting views recorded within the Supreme Court Collegium out of the public domain, saying disclosure could put judges and candidates under consideration in a publicly compromised position.

Justice Kant was responding to questions from law students during an open-house interaction at Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) in Patna on Friday evening, where he also spoke about the right to peaceful protest, financial support for first-generation lawyers, access to the profession and proposed changes to legal education.

The interaction was reportedly organised at the initiative of CNLU students to provide a direct forum for their questions.

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Asked why dissenting opinions in the Collegium are formally minuted but not made public, the CJI said transparency had to operate within defined institutional boundaries, particularly where the dignity and professional reputation of individuals under consideration were concerned. Public disclosure, he said, could place candidates and judges in an untenable position.

The interaction also saw students raise concerns over police action during campus protests. Responding to a question from student Vertika, Justice Kant reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to protecting the fundamental freedom of peaceful protest and said constitutional courts would not look the other way when lawful student expression was stifled.

On another issue concerning access to the legal profession, Justice Kant acknowledged the financial and professional difficulties faced by first-generation advocates entering practice. Referring to the Sarika Tyagi case, he advocated the creation of a dedicated professional assistance corpus, arguing that early financial support should be treated as a structural necessity rather than charity or patronage.

Students also flagged rising tuition fees and inadequate scholarship support across national law universities. Justice Kant assured them that the issue of financial exclusion would be proactively addressed.

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A substantial part of the interaction focused on reforming legal education.

CNLU Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Faizan Mustafa proposed replacing the existing five-year integrated law programme with four years of academic study followed by a mandatory, full-time year of court apprenticeship. The proposal would effectively eliminate the separate one-year bar practice requirement currently mandated for judicial service examinations in Bhumika Trust v. Union of India.

Justice Kant responded favourably, describing the proposal as “a new, welcome idea”, and said it would integrate classroom learning with practical litigation experience rather than shorten legal education.

Patna High Court Chief Justice and CNLU Chancellor Justice V. Kameswar Rao supported wider changes in practical legal training, calling for judicial clerkships at the High Courts and Supreme Court to become more competitive, prestigious and financially rewarding. He also highlighted the need for better stipends and research infrastructure to attract young legal talent to judicial work, and to make judicial service more competitive with opportunities at elite corporate lawfirms.

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Prof. Mustafa, while addressing the gathering, spoke about the practical impact of constitutional education. Referring to Article 21, he said students taught about constitutional liberties would later invoke those same rights while making arguments before the university administration, which he described as a source of professional satisfaction.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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