At farewell, Justice Lokur says important to maintain independence of judiciary and Bar

Friday was the last working day for Supreme Court Justice Madan B Lokur, and the retiring judge said that it was “important that we maintain the independence not only of the judiciary, but also the Bar.”

Advertising

Justice Lokur was also among the four judges who held a press conference in January 2018 to highlight their concerns about the workings of the Supreme Court. Of the four judges, Justices J Chelameswar and Kurian Joseph have since retired, while Justice Ranjan Gogoi was elevated to the post of Chief Justice.

During the farewell held on the lawns of the apex court, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi spoke about how it was an emotional moment for him.

“This is an emotional moment for me….I feel that my right arm has been taken away…There can be no debate that Justice Lokur is an outstanding judge,” CJI Gogoi said.

Advertising

Justice Gogoi said Justice Lokur was a ‘pro-citizen, pro-vtictim judge’, adding that it was clear from his decision to protect the identity of rape victims in the Nipun Saxena case.

“I have been at the receiving end of Justice Madan Lokur’s judicial philosophy and have debated with him fiercely. But at the end of every debate, I have left with more respect for him. His heart and empathy in the right place, integrity unquestioned,” Attorney General KK Venugopal who was also present at the event, was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.

Justice Lokur’s notable judgments include the minority sub-quota ruling of 2012 which struck down government’s decision to allocate sub-quotas for minorities, and the illegal mining scam involving the Reddy brothers from Karnataka.